(The Center Square) — North Carolina bar owners want Gov. Roy Cooper to pay for shutting down their businesses through executive orders during the pandemic.
The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association filed a brief on Monday asking the state Court of Appeals to reinstate a lawsuit seeking compensation for the COVID edicts after a trial judge dismissed the case in March.
"The North Carolina Constitution requires just compensation for the government's taking of private property. The trial court found that the Plaintiffs' rights to operate their businesses was a property right and that the Plaintiffs' businesses were closed or severely restricted for 423 days by the Defendant's Executive Orders," the brief reads. "The trial court erred by dismissing Appellants' constitutional claim for taking of their property rights."
The lawsuit explains that Cooper closed many businesses in March 2020, then lifted some of the restrictions on those that sell alcohol two months later. But the governor singled out private bars from the eight types of businesses licensed in North Carolina to sell alcohol, maintaining the restrictions in some form through February 2021.
"In a press conference on 28 May 2020, the Defendant defended his decision to keep private bars closed based on 'data and science' and 'daily briefings from doctors and health experts,'" according to the brief. "On 29 May 2020, Appellant North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association sent a public records request to the Defendant, asking for records of the 'data and science' and 'daily briefings from doctors and healthcare experts' that Defendant claimed to have relied upon.
"Defendant immediately acknowledged receiving the request, but provided no responsive records."
The brief contends the Cooper administration did not produce the records until three months later.
Eighty days into the shutdown, 185 businesses filed the lawsuit with "numerous affidavits" detailing the "real and severe impact of the continuation of the closures, Appellants' ability and willingness to reopen in compliance with the restrictions permitting other types of bars to reopen, and additional information about bar operations apparently not considered by the Defendant or those upon whom he relied in the decision-making process," the brief reads.
The brief details alleged violations of several provisions of the state Constitution, and asks the appeals court to reverse the trial court ruling granting a motion to dismiss and remand the case back to the trial court for a partial summary judgement.
"The North Carolina Constitution provides that citizens of the state may not be denied the equal protection of the laws," the filing read. "The uncontested facts in this matter show that all other business entities serving alcoholic beverages in the state were allowed by the Defendant's Executive Orders to operate – except Appellants' businesses. The trial court erred by dismissing Appellants' constitutional claim for violation of their equal protection rights."
The brief came one day before a handful of the original 185 plaintiffs filed a motion for partial dismissal of appeal to drop their involvement in the case, The Carolina Journal reports.
"Dismissal of the appeal is requested as to the Moving Plaintiffs because they have indicated their desire to no longer participate in this appeal and willingness to accept the trial court's resolution of this matter as final as to them only," the motion read.