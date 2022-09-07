(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services awarded a three-year, $1.65 million grant to deter patients with behavioral health needs from seeking help at hospital emergency rooms.
The grant was paid for with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a Mental Health Block Grant awarded to NCDHHS. The program’s intent is to preserve emergency department resources for those with critical needs. Those with behavioral health needs, sometimes resulting in repeated visits to emergency rooms, will be assisted by a peer support network. The grant will pay for peers to receive training and information.
The Connection to Care Peer Services grant will fund a peer support services program for emergency departments at the Cumberland County Hospital System. NCDHHS solicited applications from community behavioral health providers to pilot the expansion of peer-support services within emergency rooms. The pilot project will provide improved coordination of treatment and recovery for those with behavioral health needs through the peer-based approach.
"For too many North Carolinians, the only place they can find behavioral health care is in the emergency department," NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in a statement announcing the program on Wednesday. "Key investments like peer support programs and our 9-8-8 crisis line increase access for people in need and are a top priority for the department. But we have to expand Medicaid to truly meet the moment of this mental health and substance use crisis."
In other states where peer support services are implemented, research shows patients are getting faster access to behavioral care, according to the NCDHHS. Peers are able to connect with people in times of crisis and better help patients become engaged and committed to a recovery process. Peer support representatives also provide high-risk communities with more information about strategies to identify and reduce mental health and substance abuse problems.
Peer support staff also will help patients in finding or accessing resources related to employment, housing and other social determinants of health. They will be involved with the process of discharging patients from hospitals and tracking referrals and connections with behavioral health resources.