(The Center Square) – North Carolina will receive $6.4 million in “Internet for All” grants from the federal government to plan for the rollout of “affordable, equitable, and reliable, high-speed internet throughout the state,” the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced this week.
NTIA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information April McClain-Delaney announced the grants alongside officials at the North Carolina Department of Information Technology and community partners on Monday.
North Carolina will receive $5 million through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which was approved by Congress in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year to provide $42.45 billion to states to expand high-speed internet.
North Carolina’s portion will be used to increase capacity at the state broadband office; identify unserved and underserved locations; improve existing programs at the state Department of Information and Technology; solicit input on the state’s five-year plan; and help county governments plan for broadband infrastructure, according to NTIA.
The state will also receive another $1.4 million Digital Equity Act grant as part of a broader $2.75 billion federal program “to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity to reap the full benefits of our digital economy.”
That money will be used to create a Statewide Digital Equity Plan, a Core Planning Team, surveys and listening sessions, and grants for organizations that serve underserved or underrepresented populations.
"High-speed, high-quality internet access is a critical tool for families to learn, get health care, work and connect with one another," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a prepared statement. "This state and federal partnership will help us continue to close the digital divide in North Carolina."
North Carolina was among five states awarded a total of $29.5 million to develop broadband expansion plans this week. North Carolina received the largest award, followed by $5.7 million for Iowa, and $5.5 million each for Delaware and Rhode Island.
In total, the 2021 infrastructure law included $65 billion to expand high-speed internet across the country, which includes the BEAD and digital equity programs, as well as a $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program, $2 billion Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and other spending.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst at the John Locke Foundation, notes that while North Carolina will receive millions from the BEAD and digital equity programs, the money won’t actually go toward new infrastructure.
“There’s widespread acceptance of the proposition that government can help improve internet access. But if you look beyond the headline of this latest press release, you see that $6.4 million isn’t doing much to address actual service,” he said. “The money will help grow government programs and fund new government surveys and plans.
“It’s hard to tell how much bang taxpayers will get from all those bucks,” Kokai said.