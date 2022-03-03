(The Center Square) – The Johnston County Sheriff's Office spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of public funds without obtaining written quotes required under its own policy, a recent state audit revealed.
The sheriff's office's purchasing policy requires the agency obtain at least three written quotes for purchases over $7,500. Auditors found the sheriff's office spent $262,009 on vehicles and gas masks without obtaining the quotes, however.
State Auditor Beth Wood's office said by not researching other prices, the office potentially overpaid for the items.
Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the office violated the policy because they were emergency purchases and he wanted to buy the items locally.
The office bought seven vehicles for $250,049 and 40 gas masks for $11,960 without shopping around from January 2019 through April 2020. The sheriff told auditors the office looked for the best prices even though it did not get the written quotes for the items. Auditors said the sheriff could not provide evidence to support his claim, however.
According to the auditors, Bizzell said he did not provide documentation because if he "can't be trusted as the sheriff, who can you trust?"
Bizzell said it was "impossible to order these vehicles" because of supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sheriff said it was too late to order the three 2020 Chevrolet Tahoes directly from the factory. Instead, a local dealership had to locate the vehicles on other dealer lots to fill the order.
The sheriff said he needed the gas masks to respond to "rioting and civil unrest." Auditors said Bizzell did not provide details or any evidence of the rioting to support the January 2019 purchases.
Under the purchasing policy, the office can make emergency purchases when "such is required to protect the health and/or safety of county employees and the citizens of Johnston County ... when normal purchasing procedures are inadequate or impossible."
Auditors concluded the sheriff's office should notify the county finance director when an emergency purchase is being made that exempts the purchase from requiring at least three written quotes and all emergency purchases should match the definition in the policy.
The state auditor's office is calling on the Johnston County Board of Commissioners to enforce the purchasing policy.