(The Center Square) — About three-quarters of North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds had not been dispersed through the end of Fiscal Year 2022, leaving $4.1 billion to spend by 2026, according to a state audit.
State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday published the results of a preliminary fiscal audit of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund the General Assembly created to disburse federal COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Office of State Budget and Management allocated a total of $5.4 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds, but had only disbursed about $1.3 billion or 24% through June 30, 2022, according to the report.
"The $4.1 billion remaining to be disbursed represents the balance for which recipients have yet to request distribution," auditors wrote. "State Fiscal Recovery Funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024 and expended by December 31, 2026."
The report shows OSBM allocated $4.4 billion to state agencies, with about 17% or $740 million disbursed through fiscal year 2022. Agencies with the largest remaining balances include $1.6 billion for the Department of Environmental Quality, $734 million for the Department of Information Technology, $279 million for the Department of Health and Human Services and $198 million for the Department of Revenue.
The departments of State Treasurer and Insurance are the only agencies that received the full allocation, while the Department of Transportation, Office of the State Treasurer and the Housing Finance Agency received none in FY 2022.
Examples of the remaining $3.7 billion in allocations to state agencies include $1 billion in DEQ water and sewer infrastructure grants, $400 million in broadband funding for DIT, $125 million for asbestos remediation in schools and child care facilities for DHHS, $50 million in Rural Economic Development Division grants through the Department of Commerce and $30 million allocated for the Department of Agriculture for six food banks, according to the report.
OSBM also allocated $394 million to public schools and higher education institutions, with only about 10% dispersed through FY 2022, which includes $18.6 million unused by the Department of Public Instruction. About $336.8 million allocated for higher education, out of more than $374.8 million, also remained at the close of FY 2022.
The funding yet to be requested for education includes $93 million for the University of North Carolina System to establish a public-private partnership for digital learning courses, $63.5 million for the state’s community college system to counter a pandemic-driven enrollment decline and $18.6 million for DPI’s Smart School Bus Pilot Program to enhance safety protocols.
All of the $53.5 million OSBM allocated for "local government capacity assistance" also went unrequested through FY 2022, including $11.5 million for Apex, $12 million for Huntersville, $10 million for the Council of Governments, $10 million for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and $10 million for the North Carolina League of Municipalities.
Those funds are intended "to provide guidance and technical assistance to units of local government in administration of funds from the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund," according to the report.
Another $10 million allocated for state Indian tribes and associations remained unspent through FY 2022, as well.
The one category OSBM did distribute most of the allocated funds in FY 2022 was for state and local education employee bonuses, with 96% of the $545 million allocated disbursed. Another $21.4 million in bonuses remained to be disbursed on June 30, 2022, according to the audit.