(The Center Square) — An audit of nearly $1 billion allocated for North Carolina’s Hurricane Florence disaster recovery has revealed most was distributed with no way to determine whether it was spent as intended.
State Auditor Beth Wood on Tuesday issued the results of a performance audit of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds, which were distributed through the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency under the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Lawmakers allocated a total of $942.4 million in recovery funds through six bills approved in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and DPS’ Office of Recovery and Resiliency distributed $783 million through the end of January 2021.
The program generally required each state agency, higher education institution and non-profit foundation to request reimbursement from DPS for qualifying expenditures for recovery spending. Recipients submitted reports to DPS on a quarterly basis summarizing program activities, spending, and performance of metrics outlined in the legislation.
Auditors examined a sample of the 344 invoices totaling $52 million in payments made between November 1, 2018 and January 31, 2021, as well as 100% of state match transactions totaling $132 million and all requests for funds for external recipients over the same time frame, which totaled $622 million.
The intent of the audit was to determine whether recovery funds were spent in accordance with recovery legislation and whether the spending achieved the intended results.
Auditors found DPS "performed limited monitoring to ensure that $502 million in state funds … were being spent in accordance with Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery legislation."
The audit also revealed that DPS neglected to ensure recipients provided objectives for spending and a method for measuring results.
"Getting the money out the door is only part of North Carolina’s responsibility," Wood said in a video accompanying the report. "The Department of Public Safety should have required the recipients to state how they planned to use the money, and how they were going to measure the use of the money to ensure that everything that could be accomplished was accomplished with every dollar spent."
The bottom line is "there was an increased risk that recipients could have misused funds without the misuse being detected and corrected timely," according to the report. "Additionally, DPS was limited in its ability to know whether funds were achieving legislatively intended results and take corrective action, if necessary."
The state auditor recommended DPS develop a method to monitor external spending from the recovery fund, and called on the General Assembly to include monitoring requirements in future emergency relief bills.
The report cited state law that required reports from the Office of Recovery and Resiliency to include a summary of oversight and results achieved, as well as Government Accountability Office (GAO) best practices that stress performance measures.
DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. issued a letter to Wood in response to the findings on March 29 that alleged "the department’s authority is limited in withholding any funds or providing oversight on grants."
"Often, especially in natural disaster situations, specific needs are not clear to the General Assembly at the time they must act on a bill, so the outcome language may be vague," Buffaloe wrote. "In these situations, the department must deliver funds to other state agencies and local government entities to the best ability to implement the appropriation."
Buffaloe wrote "it is certainly our intention to comply with subrecipient monitoring standards and maintain proper program accountability within our legal authority."
The state auditor countered that claims about DPS’ limited "legal authority" are "not true," pointing out that the General Assembly tasked the DPS with administering the program and GAO best practices "state that (DPS) is directly responsible for the design, implementation, and operation of internal controls to achieve its objectives which include effective and efficient operations."