(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Local Government Commission has approved more than $1 billion in borrowing for government units in the state.
One of the biggest financing plans approved by the LGC was $850 million in revenue bonds for the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency to provide financing to low- and moderate-income home buyers.
The commission also approved millions more Tuesday for roads, sewer and other construction projects.
Borrowing money allows governments to spread the costs across multiple years instead of tapping into cash flow or current revenue to cover a project's expenses.
The LGC, which is chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and staffed by the Department of State Treasurer, must monitor the finances of more than 1,100 local government units. The commission also approves borrowing for the units after determining whether they can afford to repay the debt.
The state housing agency plans to use the funding from the bonds to increase North Carolina's supply of affordable housing for the next two years. The agency plans to purchase pooled mortgage loans and other obligations and refund previously issued bonds. According to the agency's website, it has financed more than 318,830 affordable homes and apartments, totaling $30.1 billion since 1973.
The LGC also approved the North Carolina Turnpike Authority's plan to refund $185 million in federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) bonds. The federal program provides state aid for projects with regional and national significance. The bonds were issued to construct the Monroe Expressway, an 8-mile toll road near I-485 in Mecklenburg County to U.S. 74 between Wingate and Marshville in Union County. The authority plans to refund the TIFIA bonds to save $8.7 million through lower interest rates.
Holden Beach got approval to move forward with its plan for a $3.3 million installment contract to purchase pier property and an adjacent lot. The LGC delayed approving the contract last month over public concerns about the pier's condition and the mayor's connection to the deal.
Mayor Allan Holden's real estate company listed the property for sale. According to the Wilmington StarNews, Holden recused himself from the Holden Board of Commissioners' vote on the sale and gave up the sales commission.
Residents and the LGC also were concerned because the inspection of the pier for its appraisal was partially completed because of bad weather. State Auditor Beth Wood, a member of the LGC, said the town could need more funding in the future without a full assessment of the pier's condition. Holden officials said they would use parking revenue from the lot to fill any potential gaps.
The LGC also approved $41 million in general obligation bonds for Guilford County to replace, modernize and repair HVAC systems and elevators, sewer infrastructure, dam improvements and waterproofing and roofing public buildings.
Union County now can borrow money to design a new elementary and high school and renovate and improve other public buildings and parks with nearly $20.6 million in general obligation bonds approved by the LGC.
Lake Lure in Rutherford County can borrow $12 million to initiate a plan to replace a 95-year-old sewer system.
Other financing requests approved Tuesday by the LGC:
• Orange County: $2 million in a revolving loan; cost increases for University Lake project because of the construction market;
• Oakboro (Stanly County): $2 million to construct a pump station and build lines;
• Newton (Catawba County): $2 million to purchase vehicles and for infrastructure;
• Burgaw (Pender County): $1.5 million to remodel a building for parks, recreation and tourism offices;
• Bessemer (Gaston County): $1.3 million to install lighting at Stinger Park;
• Wallace (Duplin and Pender counties): $250,00 to upgrade an old armory for a public service operations center.