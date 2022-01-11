(The Center Square) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority is poised to refinance up to $165 million in bonds at a lower interest rate, hoping to save $30.2 million.
The North Carolina Local Government Commission (LGC) voted, 7-1, on Tuesday to approve the financing plan.
Borrowing money through bonds allows governments to spread the costs across multiple years instead of tapping into cash flow or current revenue to cover a project's expenses.
The LGC, which is chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and staffed by the Department of State Treasurer, must monitor the finances of more than 1,100 local government units. The commission also approves borrowing for the units after determining whether they can afford to repay the debt. The commission approved a number of refinancing requests Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, better known as Atrium Health, includes a network of hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care centers and other medical facilities that employ a total of 70,000 employees. Atrium plans to sell the tax-exempt bonds Jan. 26 on a 21-year term, officials said.
Folwell voted against Atrium's plan. Another LGC member, Vida Harvey, vice president and assistant general counsel for Novant Health, recused herself from the vote.
The LGC also approved four other refinancing plans to save taxpayers more than $6 million, including Morehead City in Carteret County, which plans to refinance a $7 million loan for a savings of $4.7 million. Holly Springs in Wake County will save $1.6 million after refinancing a $17.5 million loan.
Other financing requests approved Tuesday by the LGC:
• Columbus County: $27.9 million to renovate the Tabor City School;
• Washington (Beaufort County): $6.6 million to build a municipal police station;
• Bessemer City (Gaston County): $5 million for a water treatment plant and water and sewer projects;
• Pamlico County: $3 million for water treatment improvements;
• Pembroke (Robeson County): $1.1 million to replace parts of the town’s aging wastewater treatment plant;
• Nags Head (Dare County): $1.2 million to buy a property for a fire station and an emergency management station.