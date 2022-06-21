(The Center Square) — A New Bern ophthalmologist lost his legal challenge of North Carolina's certificate-of-need law on Tuesday, when a unanimous court of appeals panel ruled he didn't prove the law violated his constitutional rights.
North Carolina's certificate of need law limits the availability of certain medical equipment, facilities and procedures in various regions of the state.
Eye surgeon Jay Singleton has owned and operated Singleton Vision Center in New Bern to provide "routine vision check-ups, treatments for infections, and surgery" since 2014, but North Carolina's CON law requires him to perform most surgeries at Carolina East Medical Center because it's "the only licensed provider with an operating room certificate of need located in the tri-county planning area of Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties," according to the lawsuit.
Singleton sued the state in 2020 to challenge the CON restrictions with help from the Institute for Justice, alleging the law violated his constitutional rights, The Carolina Journal reports.
But a three-judge panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals dismissed his case on Tuesday, noting that while the CON law is anti-competitive, expensive and ineffective, Singleton failed to exhaust his options to seek an administrative review or changes to the law before resorting to legal action.
"Plaintiffs acknowledge they could have applied for a CON and have sought and challenged any administrative review to invoke or ripen their constitutional procedural due process claims," Judge John Tyson wrote. "Plaintiffs failed to file an application for a CON or to seek or exhaust any administrative remedy from (the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services) prior to filing the action at bar. Plaintiff has not shown the inadequacy of statutorily available administrative remedies to review and adjudicate his claims to sustain a deprivation of procedural due process."
"The remedy Plaintiffs admittedly and essentially seek is for a fact-finding administrative record and decision thereon to be cast aside and a CON to be summarily issued to them by the Court," Tyson wrote. "This we cannot do."
"Had Plaintiffs sought any administrative review or the procedures were shown to be inadequate, their claim would be ripe for the superior court to exercise jurisdiction over their procedural claims," the court opinion read.
Despite the ruling, the appellate panel highlighted problems with the CON law and offered suggestions for other avenues to fix it.
"While counsel for Defendants clearly and correctly admitted the CON statutes are restrictive, anti-competitive, and create monopolistic policies and powers to the holder, and Plaintiffs correctly assert the CON process is costly and fraught with gross delays, and service needs are not kept current, those challenges can also be asserted before the General Assembly, Commissions, and against the agency where a factual record can be built," Tyson wrote.
The majority opinion noted that at least 12 states have abolished similar CON laws because of "scarcity created by and delays inherit (sic) in that system."
Aside from a legislative remedy, there's also options for challenging the law, as well, Tyson wrote.
"Plaintiffs' complaint has also not asserted a violation of North Carolina's unfair and deceptive trade practices or right to work statutes," the opinion read. "Plaintiffs also failed to assert it had sought re-classification of certain surgical and treatment procedures under its medical or other licenses and certifications, which can be safely done at its Center and clinic, without the need for a CON operating room."
"Advances in lesser and non-invasive procedures and technological treatments develop rapidly and have reduced or eliminated the need for a traditional operating theater and allowed for ambulatory clinical environments for patients," Tyson wrote.
"We express no opinion on the potential viability, if any, of claims not alleged in this complaint," the opinion read.