(The Center Square) — More than $300 million in new lottery-funded grants will go to school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements in nine school districts in North Carolina.
The amount put North Carolina over the $1 billion mark in funding for improvements to school facilities in recent years, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
The funds will be distributed to districts in economically distressed areas from Hyde County to the eastern area of the state to Cherokee County in the west. The money will fund seven new or replacement school buildings, including three high schools, two combining middle and high school grades, an intermediate school for upper elementary and middle school grades and a Career and Technical Education Center.
The Department of Public Instruction received 164 grant applications totaling $2.4 billion from 72 school districts throughout the state.
The Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund is one of three lottery-supported capital funds. All 115 school district in North Carolina receive annual funding allocations from the other two funds — the Public School Building Capital Fund and the Public School Building Repair and Renovation fund.
During the last six years, the Needs-Based Fund awarded $1.2 billion for 69 new construction projects, including 39 new schools, 10 new buildings and replacement of 55 existing schools.
The needs-based grants are provided to help districts with limited local resources to provide a suitable learning environment for students.
"Many students in North Carolina attend schools built decades ago," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a statement announcing the funding. "These grants are paying for schools designed and built for the 21st century. Today’s students, regardless of where they live and attend school, deserve nothing less."
The Needs-Based Fund distributed $134.8 million to 18 other school districts last year, amounting to 80% of their initial request. The additional funds represent the remaining 20%. The funding program was approved by the General Assembly as part of the 2022-23 state budget. Approximately $400 million was awarded earlier this year to 28 school districts.
"As a former superintendent of a rural school district, I know how important these dollars are to the communities receiving them," Robert Taylor, Deputy State Superintendent for School and Student Advancement, said in a statement. "It’s an investment by the state that will pay dividends into the future for many thousands of students and educators."
The maximum grant is capped at $30 million for an elementary school project, $40 million for a middle school and $50 million for a high school.