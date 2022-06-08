(The Center Square) — Three airports in North Carolina will receive $20.37 million in federal funds for various improvements.
The funds represent the second part of the 2022 Airport Improvement Program, a $518 million nationwide program for airport infrastructure projects, with 416 grants issued.
The biggest grant is for the Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, where $14.9 million will go to construct a new taxiway. Charlotte was ranked the sixth busiest airport in the world in 2021 by the Airports Council International with 43 million passengers, up 59.2% from 2020.
Concord/Padgett Regional Airport will receive $3.7 million to widen its runway, expand the apron and install new runway lighting. According to data from the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport had 139,173 passengers in 2021, up 60.2% from 86,856 in 2020.
Fayetteville Regional Airport will receive $1.7 million to expand its terminal building, which is needed as the airport's passenger traffic grew by 60.78% from 2020 to 2021. Fayetteville served 188,451 passengers in 2021, much improved from the 117,213 that flew from the airport in 2020.
North Carolina's grant total of $20.3 million is tops regionally, outpacing South Carolina ($18.9 million), Virginia ($3.5 million) and Tennessee ($475,000).
"We’re investing $518 million in airports across America so communities big and small can continue to safely and efficiently connect with the rest of the world," FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin said in an announcement.
The FAA has awarded $1.1 billion of the $3.2 billion available for the AIP program in fiscal 2022.
North Carolina received $1.3 million in the first part of the AIP. It was given to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport for an environmental study.