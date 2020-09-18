(The Center Square) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is among 22 state attorneys general calling on President Donald Trump's administration to waive burdens associated with processing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications.
The group of state counsels sent a letter Thursday to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, asking the department to reconsider recent denials of Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) requests.
"Many families are still struggling financially as a result of this pandemic," Stein said. "To allow them to go hungry during this time is cruel. I urge the federal government to ease these administrative burdens so that we can make sure North Carolinians can get the food assistance they need during these tough times."
Nearly 1.5 million North Carolinians are receiving FNS benefits, better known as food stamps, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) numbers.
Food stamp applications have increased by 22% from March to August. Records show NCDHHS processed 725,454 applications in August – 132,931 more than the number of cases the agency received in March, when 592,523 applications were processed.
Responding to the pandemic, the federal government allowed states in March to hold virtual interviews with SNAP applicants and grant deadlines extensions.
States nationwide faced record unemployment numbers after businesses were forced to shut down to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The first case of COVID-19 was reported in North Carolina in March. By April, the state's unemployment rate jumped to 12.2%, increasing 7.9 percentage points from March's revised rate.
Many businesses since have reopened. August's unemployment rate was 6.5%. Stein said FNS has slowed down on approving procedural waivers that allow states to cut some of the program's regulations.
"Without waivers or clear public guidance on the criteria or waiver denials, states cannot process large backlogs of applications and eligibility recertifications in time to prevent families from temporarily losing benefits," Stein's office said.
In the letter to Perdue, the attorneys general asked the federal government to continue granting adjustment requests for the rest of the pandemic and clarify the waivers' guidelines.
Attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia, and the corporation counsel of the city of New York signed the letter to the Department of Agriculture.