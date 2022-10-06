(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is investigating the solar company Pink Energy over hundreds of complaints about inoperable and underperforming equipment installed on homes.
The attorney general's office confirmed the investigation to WTVD Tuesday amid a flurry of complaints to both the news station and state officials in recent months.
Many customers complained that representatives from Pink Energy, formerly Power Home Solar, touted big savings from solar panels installed on their homes, but the equipment did not live up to the hype. Many customers contend the panels did not work at all.
"I've done nothing but have to come out of pocket more money since I've got it, and I got it to try to save money," customer Michael Houle told WTVD.
The attorney general's office has received 270 complaints about the company, up from 150 when the news station first contacted the state about the situation last month. Attorney generals in Ohio, Virginia, and Missouri are investigating complaints, as well.
The North Carolina investigation comes about three weeks after Pink Energy terminated 500 employees in a second round of layoffs, following another 600 employees let go earlier this year.
Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller responded to the fallout and announced the decision to "close its doors permanently" in a post on LinkedIn that blamed "the vast majority of issues" on "Generac failing equipment."
"We need everyone to ask Generac why its parts were failing en masse considering it was not just us with these issues," Waller wrote. "For the sake of the solar industry Generac must be held accountable."
"We remain and I will remain steadfast is our call for Generac to do a national recall on its defective SnapRS units," he wrote.
Pink Energy filed a lawsuit in Virginia against Generac Power Systems, a leading energy technology company, over the allegedly faulty SnapRS safety devices for solar panel circuits that shuts down the system in the event of high voltage. The lawsuit contends the allegedly faulty parts cost Pink Energy $155 million in revenue from appointment cancellations and increased cancellations of signed contracts, which contributed to a drastic drop in the company's value from $1.05 billion in September 2021 to $452 million.
Pink Energy is also facing at least 13 lawsuits filed in July and August alone, according to the Queen City News.
Generac officials sent a letter to Pink Energy customers in May acknowledging issues with the SnapRS devices, which the company is working to address with "our next-generation rapid shutdown device, the new SnapRS802, which has been designed and engineered to the highest safety and reliability standards," according to PV Magazine.
Generac spokeswoman Tami Kou responded to the lawsuit with a prepared statement to the magazine last month.
"We have taken notice of recent news reports and articles citing customer concerns with Pink Energy's marketing practices and service support. We expect all our independent dealers and distributors to act with integrity and meet high standards in providing customer services," the statement read. "Generac stands behind our products. As a company, we have and will continue to honor our customer commitments. We can't comment on pending litigation. We will be reviewing the matter and intend on vigorously defending ourselves."
Employees laid off by Pink Energy last month told Queen City News many issues, such as misleading sales tactics, predated the company's problems with Generac, while more than 1,100 complaints against Pink Energy filed with the Better Business Bureau detail issues dating back at least three years.
"Blaming everything on Generac and not the leadership … it's just a weak excuse," former employee Amanda Cude said.