(The Center Square) – A group of North Carolina organizations is pushing for voting rights restoration for nearly 60,000 people in the state before the November election.
Under current law, North Carolinians who have been released from prison and placed on parole or probation cannot vote. They must meet all of the conditions of their release before regaining the right to do so.
Wilmington resident Timothy Locklear served 10 months in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Upon completing his sentence, Locklear was placed on parole, which ended July 7.
Despite working two jobs at the New Hanover County landfill, Locklear cannot afford to pay the more than $2,500 in court costs, restitution and other fees that were part of his sentence.
Locklear, a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, has voted in the past but could not vote in the March primary elections.
"I believe that the North Carolina felony disenfranchisement law prevents my voice from being heard," Locklear wrote in an affidavit to the Wake County Superior Court.
Locklear is one of a handful of formerly incarcerated people who made their pleas to the court in an ongoing lawsuit against House Speaker Tim Moore, R- Cleveland, Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and state board of election officials.
North Carolina law also strips voting rights from people who never have served time but have been sentenced to probation.
Several civil rights and criminal justice reform groups demanded the law be changed in the lawsuit, which was filed in November 2019.
The new campaign launched by Forward Justice, a nonprofit social justice organization, follows several criminal justice reforms in the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Tuesday to remove questions about criminal history from state employment applications, starting Nov. 1.
Cooper also signed two bills in late June that expand criminal record sealing and relax mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses.
Cooper and Moore created task forces in early June to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system after local and national outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer.
Neither Moore nor Cooper responded to requests for comment Monday.
Plaintiffs the Community Success Initiative, Justice Served NC and the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP said the law is a product of systemic racism created after the Civil War to suppress the Black vote.
"And by wide margins, this scheme overwhelming harms African Americans, who represent about 20 percent of North Carolina's population but 40 percent of those disenfranchised while on probation, parole, or a suspended sentence," the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote.
The Sentencing Project, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Southern Poverty Law Center, the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution at John Jay College and attorneys general from the District of Columbia, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Nevada filed legal briefs in support of the lawsuit late last month.