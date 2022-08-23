(The Center Square) — The National Institutes of Health awarded $4 million to a North Carolina consortium to promote underrepresented groups and diversify the research workforce investigating diabetes and obesity.
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of NIH, provided the grant for a collaboration between the University of North Carolina's Nutrition Obesity Research Center at the Gillings School of Global Public Health and the North Carolina Diabetes Center. The funding, announced Monday, will establish the North Carolina Consortium for Diversity Career Development in Nutrition, Obesity and Diabetes Research. It will be a five-year program and support 20 researchers from six institutions in the state: Duke University, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central University, UNC-Chapel Hill, Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.
"I'm excited and honored to be part of this collaboration because here in North Carolina, we have many communities at very high risk for diseases like diabetes that are the topic of research by the program trainees," Elizabeth Mayer-Davis, a project co-leader and a professor at the Gillings School, said in a statement. "Having funding to provide a solid start to the careers of bright, talented new investigators will be immensely helpful so that we can more quickly improve health care in the state of North Carolina."
Post-doctoral scholars and early-career faculty will conduct research in nutrition, obesity, diabetes and related conditions. The researchers will be paired with a mentor, meet with a mentoring team and participate in professional development programs to enhance their research and ability to develop and compete for NIH grants. The consortium also will provide funding for pilot programs and feasibility studies.
"A diverse workforce significantly impacts research efforts in chronic disease conditions that disproportionately burden minority communities and will contribute to alleviating health disparities and building healthier communities," said Elimelda Moige Ongeri, a project co-leader and dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at North Carolina A&T State University.