(The Center Square) — A new valuation shows a shortfall in North Carolina’s Retiree Health Benefit Fund was cut by $7.17 billion over the last year, providing the highest rate of funding since 2017.
The valuation, conducted by The Segal Group, assessed the State Health Plan’s assets and net liability for postemployment benefits other than pensions as of June 30 for retirees and permanent, full-time employees who will claim the benefit once they retire.
The report showed the OPEB unfunded liability decreased dramatically from $30.92 billion on June 30, 2021 to $23.75 billion as of June 30, 2022. The OPEB unfunded liability was expected to increase to $32.44 billion, but went the other direction due to higher discount rates that cut $6.1 billion and $2.57 billion in savings from contract negotiations for the State Health Plan’s pharmacy benefit management services, according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who oversees the plan.
The development means the funded level of the OPEB plan increased from 7.72% last year to 10.58% as of June 30 this year, marking a fourfold increase since Folwell took office promising to improve the 2.4% funding ratio in 2016.
"This is a positive report, as we are benefiting from the tailwinds of high interest rates, but facing headwinds of inflation and the exorbitant costs of health care. Despite the progress more work remains to be done to achieve even greater stability in the fund," Folwell said in a prepared statement.
"There is a long-term solution to decreased liabilities. Hospitals need to be transparent in posting their prices," the statement read. "And they should do the right thing by cooperating with us in reducing costs to the health plan by weeding out $300 million annually in waste and inefficiencies in health care delivery."
The improvement for the Retiree Health Benefit Fund is the latest result from Folwell’s relentless focus on shrinking the state’s unfunded liabilities, which also produced cost savings of nearly $1 billion through the renegotiation of the Medicare Advantage Fully Insured Plan and Related Services in 2020.
Folwell also championed the Unfunded Liability Solvency Reserve Act, which is funded through appropriations from the General Assembly, excess funds from the "Rainy Day Fund" and savings from refinancing general obligation bonds or special indebtedness. The 2018 law created the Employee Benefit Trust Fund to funnel the money generated to unfunded pension and health plan costs.
The Employee Benefit Trust Fund contributed $180 million to the OPEB for unfunded liabilities over the last year, according to the Segal report.
Folwell warned in August that contracts for the State Health Plan renegotiated next year will have a significant impact on the solvency of the plan.
The state’s "healthcare cartel" is currently profiting over 100% from Medicare reimbursement rates, and if they continue to refuse to negotiate taxpayers will be forced to cover a $5 billion shortfall of the next several years to remain solvent, Folwell said in his August Ask Me Anything call with reporters.
"Healthcare costs work through the system when contracts start to be renegotiated next year," Folwell said. "So I'm deeply concerned about these contracts being renegotiated upward."