(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in North Carolina for the week ending April 11 remained about flat from the previous week.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in North Carolina last week were 137,494, up 512 – or 0.4 percent – from the 137,422 initial claims filed the week ending April 4.

In the past month, nearly 540,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in North Carolina as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were more than 5.2 million new unemployment claims nationally for the week ending April 11, down about 1.4 million claims from the previous week's adjusted level. The moving four-week average in the U.S. is 5.5 million claims.

