(The Center Square) – More students now qualify for North Carolina's private-school voucher program under the state's newly signed budget.
The two-year spending plan raised the income threshold for the Opportunity Scholarships voucher program, allowing more children to apply. It also increased the scholarship awards and created an easier application process for children with disabilities.
While Republicans continuously have pushed for the expansion of the voucher programs, Gov. Roy Cooper strongly has opposed spending more funding on school-choice options.
House and Senate Republicans made attempts in each chamber last spring to expand voucher programs but were successful only in expanding them temporarily through COVID-19 relief legislation. The current breakthrough is a result of months of negotiations over the budget. Cooper signed the budget into law Thursday.
North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship Program provides state-funded tuition assistance for low-income students. The spending bill increased the eligibility income threshold for the program from 150% of the federal reduced-price lunch level to 175%. Under the new law, a family of four with an annual income of $85,794 qualifies for the program.
The new law also eliminated the $4,200 scholarship award limit and replaced it with up to 90% of what the state spends per pupil at traditional public schools, or $5,850. According to Private School Review, the average private school tuition in North Carolina for the 2021-2022 school year is about $9,639.
The funding for the program will increase by $15 million each year over the next two years. Spending on the program is expected to grow to $240 million by fiscal year 2032.
The measure also merged the Special Education Scholarships for Students with Disabilities and Personal Education Savings Accounts into the Personal Education Student Accounts for Children with Disabilities, streamlining the application process for parents.
A Civitas poll released in January showed a majority of North Carolinians support school choice. According to the results, 72% of North Carolinians surveyed said they favor creating education savings accounts, and 66% favor the Opportunity Scholarship Program.