(The Center Square) — Several large populations of potential voters could have a significant impact on North Carolina’s midterm elections, from re-enfranchised felons, to naturalized citizens, to new residents.
A new report from the National Partnership for New Americans shows a total of 70,579 people were naturalized in North Carolina between 2016 and 2020, and NPNA estimates the total has since swelled to 94,011.
It’s unclear how many of the newly naturalized citizens plan to vote in November, but NPNA predicts they could have a significant impact in North Carolina, where the last U.S. Senate race between Sen. Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham in 2020 was decided by less than 2% of the vote, or about 95,000 votes.
The NPNA report, titled New American Voters Report: 2022, shows North Carolina is not within the top 10 states for newly naturalized citizens, but it is ranked sixth nationwide for the potential impact those voters could have on election outcomes in 2022, based on election results from 2020.
The findings are significant in light of the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to replace U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, which has the potential to tip the balance in the upper chamber.
Chavi Khanna Koneru, executive director of North Carolina Asian Americans Together, told Axios folks born in Asia comprise 40% of North Carolina’s recently naturalized citizens, and they’re typically independent voters.
NPNA data shows that out of the 70,579 citizens naturalized between 2016 and 2020, 27,916 are from Asia, 25,057 are from the Americas, 9,893 are from Africa, 7,254 are from Europe, 268 are from Oceania, and 36 are unknown.
“Because there’s such a rapidly growing population in North Carolina, especially over the last two decades, suddenly there’s a lot of political power housed in, particularly, these new Americans,” Khanna Koneru told Axios.
Data from Moody’s Analytics, meanwhile, shows North Carolina gained 64,970 residents that migrated from other states between February 2021 and February 2022, the third highest total nationally behind only Florida and Texas.
The gains follow a trend highlighted in United Van Lines’ annual movers study that showed total inbound migration for 2021 at 59%, compared to outbound migration at 41%. The most recent 2021 data in the report shows blue states are losing the most residents, and they’re moving to red states.
For context, the 64,970 new North Carolina residents over the last year is just about 10,000 fewer than the vote difference in the 2020 presidential election.
Another big voting bloc that could influence the outcome of the 2022 elections involves about 56,000 North Carolina felons who regained the right to vote through a recent appeals court ruling, though Catawba College politics professor J. Michael Bitzer said it’s difficult to predict how they might vote.
"I think the big question is if they’re put onto the roll, … will they be more likely to show up to cast a ballot?" Bitzer said. “With North Carolina being as competitive as elections go … tens of thousands of voters (siding) with one party over the other could make a difference.”
The most recent voter registration data shows 8,530 of the 8,937 new registrations last week were unaffiliated, while Republicans picked up 405 and Democrats lost five voters. Those figures seem to follow a pattern that dates back at least four years.
As previously reported at the Center Square, in July of 2018, registered Democrats in North Carolina numbered 2,659,396, a figure that has steadily fallen, to 2,535,222 in July 2020, then to 2,491,507 in July 2022. Republican registrations, meanwhile, went from 2,086,204 in July 2018 to 2,104,343 in July 2020, then to 2,209,952 in July 2022.
Unaffiliated voters numbered 2,186,397 in July 2018, a figure that increased to 2,343,507 in July 2020, then to 2,574,093 in July 2022.
The total number of voters grew from nearly 7 million in 2018 to more than 7.3 million this year.