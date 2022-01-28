(The Center Square) – Support for school choice among North Carolinians has continued to stay strong, according to a new Civitas poll released during National School Choice Week.
Civitas surveyed 600 bipartisan voters from various parts of the state from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23. The survey results showed 81% of North Carolinians believe parents should have the ability to select the school their child attends. More than half of the respondents said they support charter schools, private school vouchers and education savings accounts.
Last year, 82% of voters said they believed parents should have the ability to select the school their child attends.
Respondents were mostly women (55%) and around 60% of respondents were age 50 or older (60.1%). About 67.5% of them were white, and 30.8% have children enrolled in K-12 schools. About 35% were registered as Republicans, 30% were registered as Democrats and 33% were Independent. However, 44.9% identified themselves as conservatives.
Support for school choice among North Carolina voters was the strongest among women between 18 and 34 years old (90%).
The poll also showed that close to 60% of voters said they support charter schools (58.4%). North Carolina school-choice critics argue charter schools, which are public-funded and privately operated, lack transparency and accountability.
Support for North Carolina’s Opportunity Scholarship Program and education savings account was about the same.
The Opportunity Scholarship Program provides state-funded tuition assistance for low-income students to attend private school. The polls showed 60.6% of voters support the program.
Education savings accounts set aside funding for students for education-related expenses such as tuition, tutoring and other educational services. When polled, nearly 60% of voters said they would support education savings accounts in North Carolina to address learning loss among children (58.9%).
Critics also say school choice promotes segregation and absorbs money the state should use for traditional schools.
A group of North Carolina parents and teachers have filed a lawsuit against the state and the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, claiming the Opportunity Scholarship program limits religious freedom and discriminates against students based on sexuality and religious beliefs. The lawsuit is still pending.
Most North Carolinians are not pleased with the direction of education in the state. More than 66% of respondents said K-12 education in North Carolina was on the wrong track (66.2%). Most respondents said that they were in favor of state teachers (62.9%), but 41.1% said if they were to select a different school for their child through a choice program, it would be because of the qualify of education.