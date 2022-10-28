(The Center Square) — A Marist Poll released Wednesday provides the latest evidence that the race for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat is trending toward Republican Rep. Ted Budd with less than two weeks before Election Day.
The survey of 899 North Carolinians who are "definitely planning to vote" conducted Oct. 17-20 found Budd leading Cheri Beasley, the state's former chief Supreme Court justice, 49% to 45%. The margin of error was 4.2%.
Among 1,130 registered voters, the race was split 44% to 44% with 10% undecided. The margin of error for registered voters was 3.8%.
Beasley leads among independents in the poll, 40% to 39%, with 17% undecided. Budd leads among men with 53%, while 51% of women polled back Beasley. Both candidates received a 38% favorable rating, while a quarter of those polled either never heard of the candidates or are unsure how to rate them.
"The tale of the tape is all about turnout," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. "Both Budd and Beasley have a large following in the state for their candidacies but Beasley's core group, especially younger voters and women, are not as likely to vote."
The Marist Poll follows several others in the last week showing momentum building for Budd in a race that was virtually tied less than a month ago.
Nearly 47% of 600 likely voters in a Civitas Poll conducted Oct. 20-22 said they would vote for Budd "if the general election for U.S. Senate was held today," compared to 43% who would vote for Beasley. Just over 7% remained undecided in the Civitas Poll, which had a margin of error of 3.99%.
A Trafalgar poll of 1,081 likely North Carolina voters conducted Oct. 16-19 showed Budd leading Beasley 48.4%-44.2%, with a margin of error of 2.9%. About 5% of likely voters in that poll remained undecided.
In Eastern Carolina University's poll of 902 likely voters conducted Oct. 10-13, Budd led Beasley by 6%, 50% to 44%, with 5% undecided.
"Although it is still competitive, Ted Budd is the favorite to win North Carolina's U.S. Senate election based on our latest poll numbers," said Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research.
The October poll results mark a shift from last month, when 44% of 650 likely voters said they would vote for Beasley, compared to 43.7% for Budd, in a Civitas Poll conducted Sept. 24-26. Just over 10% of those polled were undecided, and the margin of error was 3.79%.
Other polls in September from ECU, Trafalgar, and TheHill/Emerson showed a 3% Budd lead, though all but the Trafalgar poll were within the margin of error.
The Real Clear Politics polling average, compiled using the four most recent polls between Oct. 10 and Oct. 22, gives Budd a 4.5 point spread with 11 days before Election Day.
Election analysts at FiveThirtyEight, meanwhile, rate the North Carolina U.S. Senate race as "likely Republican," giving Budd a 78% chance of winning. FiveThirtyEight predicts the vote share will be 51.2% of the vote for Budd, and 46.8% for Beasley.