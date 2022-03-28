(The Center Square) – A legal saga over $1.7 billion in education funding entered a new phase after a superior court judge issued an order seeking information on how the state budget impacts a court-ordered remedial spending plan.
Superior Court Judge David Lee issued an order in November, tasking state officials with transferring money out of the state treasury as part of a $1.7 billion education remedial spending plan. State Controller Linda Combs, however, appealed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, arguing the order violated state law because it circumvents the Legislature.
The remedial spending plan came about a week before Gov. Roy Cooper signed the budget, which covers some aspects of the spending. The case was appealed to the North Carolina Supreme Court, which requested Special Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson reconcile the remedial spending plan with appropriations in the budget and determine what, if any, spending is covered by legislative appropriations.
Robinson issued a supplemental briefing order Friday, asking parties in the case to present information and evidence on the amount of funds in the appropriations that directly funds aspects of the remedial spending plan and money remaining in the general fund before and after the appropriations.
Robinson also asked for evidence on the legal question of courts ordering the Legislature to transfer funds as part of the remedial spending plan, which marks a significant shift from the imposed spending ordered by Lee in November.
Robinson’s order specifically requests evidence on “the effect of the appropriations in the 2021 Appropriations Act on the ability of the court to order the Legislature to transfer funds to the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Instruction, and the University of North Carolina System.”
Robinson’s order came a day after a status conference in which parties to the case agreed on the nature of the review and offered preliminary ballpark estimates of how the budget affects the remedial spending plan.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein argued the budget may have addressed roughly one-third of the court-ordered plan, while legislative interveners argued as much as $900 million of the $1.7 billion was addressed by the budget, according to the Carolina Journal.
“The state is scheduled to submit a more formal calculation of the budget’s impact by April 4,” the website reported. “Lawyers will offer competing assessments of the state’s computations prior to an April 13 hearing before Robinson in Raleigh. Robinson plans to issue a ruling and return the case to the Supreme Court by April 20.”
Legislative leaders also have argued Lee bypassed the General Assembly in the Nov. 10 order because there was no budget in place at the time, and the adoption of the budget a week later renders the order moot. Plaintiffs in the case, meanwhile, have urged Robinson to stick to “accounting” issues.
Robinson took over the case from Lee at the behest of Chief Justice Paul Newby, though the reason for reassigning the case remains unclear. Robinson told parties in the case Thursday he may not have enough time to decide on the bigger issue of whether the budget renders Lee’s order moot before the case is due back to the Supreme Court on April 20, the Carolina Journal reported.
“The court will certainly consider your position, but its initial reaction is that there is no way that this court could engage in that kind of analysis within the time frame that the Supreme Court has given me to come back with a ruling,” Robinson said.