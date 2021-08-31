(The Center Square) – Opinions differ on how changes to North Carolina's certificate-of-need requirements will affect health care in the state.
The dollar amount that diagnostic center equipment, major medical equipment and capital expenses for health facilities must exceed before they are required to obtain a legal certificate of need (CON) review will increase Oct. 1
Current law requires a CON review for diagnostic centers with equipment worth between $10,000 and $500,000. Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 462 on Monday, increasing the threshold to $1.5 million.
The requirement would be applied to facilities with major medical equipment worth $2 million instead of $750,000. Other capital expenses would need to exceed $4 million instead of $2 million. The new amounts would be adjusted each year based on inflation, starting Sept. 30, 2022.
The bill also sets a deadline for construction for CON holders. It requires CON holders to start construction on projects that cost $50 million or more within four years of the CON becoming final.
“All of these changes will encourage innovation and competition while discouraging health care providers from devoting as much time to the costly, time-consuming CON process,” John Locke Foundation Senior Political Analyst Mitch Kokai said. “This change should lead to greater health care access and lower costs for consumers. ... The new construction deadline also should help limit the practice of health care providers hoarding CONs to block competition.”
A spokesperson for the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) said the CON changes are "reasonable," but during the COVID-19 pandemic is a "bad" time for the Legislature to focus on reform.
"We do not anticipate this will present any significant challenges to health systems and hospitals in the state or impact them much," said Cynthia Charles, NCHA vice president of communications and public relations. "During the current surge in COVID hospitalizations, we would have hoped that the General Assembly would focus on immediate needs like expanding telehealth or addressing the state’s growing behavioral health crisis."
Charles said the bill will allow smaller medical groups and practices that want to purchase equipment, but she does not see how it will impact access to health care "generally for North Carolinians."
Some medical providers have sued the state because the CON law has limited their operations.
A Superior Court judge dismissed a North Carolina eye surgeon's lawsuit challenging the state's CON law in June after the surgeon said it violated his rights to perform all outpatient surgeries at his New Bern facility.
The law requires the doctor to perform most outpatient surgeries at a hospital. His attorneys said physicians must obtain a CON from the state to operate a "formal" surgical facility, but officials have decided there isn't a need for new surgical facilities in the New Bern area through 2022. The doctor said doing the procedures at a hospital costs his patients and their insurance providers thousands of dollars.
The court dismissed the eye surgeon's claim because of a higher court's decision to uphold the law in a similar case in 2010. The Hope Women's Cancer Center in Asheville and Raleigh Orthopedic Clinic sued in that case because Hope could not obtain a CON for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner as a result of the law, and the orthopedic clinic could not increase its number of operating rooms.
Research gathered by the John Locke Foundation shows CON laws are associated with 30% fewer hospitals per capita, 13% fewer hospital beds, 14% longer emergency room wait times and 3% higher spending.
A recent Journal of General Internal Medicine study also linked CON laws to high COVID-19 transmission rates at nursing homes.
Kokai said the state should eliminate the CON requirement. Fifteen states have repealed CON laws since the federal government repealed it in the 1980s, research also showed.
“North Carolina ought to scrap its certificate-of-need law entirely, but this loosening of state restrictions ought to have at least some benefits for health care,” Kokai said. “Higher dollar thresholds for state restrictions on purchasing medical equipment or building facilities will mean that more decisions are left in the hands of health care providers operating throughout the state. That will mean better news for health care consumers than leaving those decisions to the whims of state government bureaucrats sitting in Raleigh.”