(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Republican Party is calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to comply with more than two dozen records requests at the heart of a lawsuit against the governor and two of his Cabinet members.
A group of 15 media companies is suing Cooper, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks over their failure to respond to 26 records requests.
All but one the requests are COVID-19 related and were made since the pandemic started, and many pertain to North Carolina's handling of the disease in its prison system. In all, 17 of the unfulfilled requests were made to NCDHHS and nine were made to NCDPS.
NCGOP questioned Cooper's commitment to transparency and accused the governor of hiding behind the data that are the basis for his COVID-19 response strategy.
“We should not have to say this, but Governor Cooper should immediately comply with the Public Records Act and release all the data," NCGOP spokesman Tim Wigginton said in a statement. "Revealing the data may endanger his political life, but Cooper’s refusal to provide the media and public all the COVID-19 data is truly endangering the health and lives of the people of North Carolina. Governor Cooper, do the right thing and put the people of North Carolina first."
When asked about the lawsuit during a news briefing late last month, Cooper defended his administration.
“Number one, we want to make sure that we comply with the public records laws, and I want to make sure that every agency in state government does that,” Cooper said. “Number two, this administration is making a lot of data available, particularly as it relates to COVID-19, and working hard to make sure that data is available more and more every single day.”
The most-recent NCDHHS data show an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations over the past month and a sharp increase in the rolling seven-day average of new cases.
Nearly 800 people – 797 – were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19 in North Carolina – a 62 percent increase from a month ago, when 492 people were hospitalized May 15.
The state has reported it's had 45,102 COVID-19 cases, including a daily high of 1,768 new cases reported Friday. At least 1,118 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.