(The Center Square) – North Carolina will refund the federal government at least $3.1 million for failing to invoice drug manufacturers for rebates as required by Medicaid, according to a federal report.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued a report last week that examined claims for physician-administered drugs paid between January 2016 and December 2019.
The report says North Carolina “did not invoice for, and collect from manufacturers, rebates associated with":
• $4.6 million ($3.1 million Federal share) in physician-administered drugs. The federal share of that is $3.1 million.
• Of the $4.6 million, $3.5 million was for single-source drugs and $1.1 million was for top-20 multiple-source drugs. The federal shares of those, respectively, are $2.3 million and $734,000.
The report says, “Because the State agency’s internal controls did not always ensure that it invoiced manufacturers to secure rebates, the State agency improperly claimed Federal reimbursement for these single-source drugs and top-20 multiple-source drugs.”
In addition, federal officials were unable to make a determination on whether North Carolina was required to invoice for rebates on another $1 million in multiple-source drugs. The federal share of that is $685,000.
DHHS was under the direction of Rick Brajer in 2015-16, and Dr. Mandy Cohen from 2017-21. Cohen is drawing interest as a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2024.
The report recommends that North Carolina refund the federal government $3.1 million for the unclaimed rebates, and “to work with" the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services "to determine the unallowable portion of $684,731 for other claims for multiple-source physician-administered drugs that may have been ineligible for Federal reimbursement, refund that amount, and consider invoicing drug manufacturers for rebates for these drugs if CMS determines that the drug claims are allowable.”
Other recommendations include a review of physician-administered drug invoices and rebates after 2019, and to strengthen internal controls to ensure eligible rebates are invoiced.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary for North Carolina Medicaid Dave Richard responded to the report in a letter to the Office of Inspector General in January that agreed with all recommendations, and outlined corrective actions.
“The Department agrees with the recommendation to refund excess funds to the Federal Government,” Richard wrote. “The Department will work with CMS to determine the amount, method and timing of the refund.”
Richard also vowed to work with CMS to sort through the $684,731 in questionable claims, as well as all claims from Jan. 1, 2020, through present to identify any other issues.
“The Department has reviewed procedures surrounding the physician-administered drug rebate process, including the observations noted in this report and will implement controls to mitigate the risks identified,” Richard wrote.
North Carolina is not the only state that struggled with rebates for Medicaid drugs in recent years. The Office of Inspector General report cites similar problems for dozens of other states since 2013.