Even as far back as 2013, the calls for expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina have been sung and chanted. In this May 6, 2013, image from regular protests by the state chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and other activists, people sing outside of the House and Senate chambers during a demonstration that led to several arrests. At the time, their anger and voices were united for the causes of Medicaid, unemployment insurance, the earned income tax credit, education and voting rights.