(The Center Square) – Legislation to expand Medicaid in North Carolina moved a couple of steps closer to reality on Tuesday when lawmakers on two House committees reported the bill favorably.
Health Committee members voted overwhelmingly to approve the bipartisan House Bill 76, known as Access to Healthcare Options, following comments from the bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth. The bill later cleared the Finance Committee on Tuesday afternoon.
“We have not done the most important thing we can do to make North Carolina citizens who don’t have health care a better quality of life,” Lambeth said, noting that most people who would qualify for expansion are working. “This is one thing we can do that will truly make a difference.”
Lambeth explained the bill contains two major provisions, one to expand Medicaid coverage to about 500,000 residents who do not currently qualify, and another to create a Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program to provide acute care hospitals with increased reimbursements funded through hospital assessments.
“The good news is there will be no state funds put into this program,” Lambeth said. “It’s actually a net positive to the state.”
HB76 would expand Medicaid coverage to those eligible for Alternative Benefit Plans through changes in the federal Affordable Care Act, coverage referred to as “NC Health Works.” The bill would fund the state’s portion through four sources: a gross premium tax, increases in intergovernmental transfers, “hospital health advancement assessments,” and savings through General Fund budget reductions to other state programs.
The bill would discontinue the program “as expeditiously as possible” if the nonfederal share could not be fully funded through those four sources, or if the federal share of coverage falls below 90%.
Jennifer Hillman, with the General Assembly’s Legislative Analysis Division, told lawmakers those who qualify for NC Health Works would have to be between 18 and 64 years old, earning up to 133% of the federal poverty level.
The income threshold amounts to $19,391 a year for a family of one, or about $33,064 for a family of three, she said.
It would not cover children, who would qualify for other federal programs, or people living in or entering the country illegally.
Another aspect of HB76 would task the Department of Commerce with developing “a plan to create a seamless, statewide, comprehensive workforce development program” in collaboration with stakeholders targeted toward NC Health Works participants. The deadline for the plan is Dec. 1, 2024.
“One of the features from Montana our committee really liked was a jobs training program,” Lambert said. “We do need to figure out the magic of helping individuals who would qualify … to improve themselves” through education and training to eventually move off the plan.
If approved, HB76 would expand Medicaid on Jan. 1, with applications accepted starting Dec. 1.
HB76 now moves to the Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House.