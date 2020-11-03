(The Center Square) – Police officers arrested a Mecklenburg County man Tuesday for trespassing at a polling precinct.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said Justin Dunn stayed at the Cornelius Town Hall after casting his vote. Dunn, who legally was carrying an unconcealed firearm, has been accused of intimidating other voters.
Dunn first left the scene when authorities arrived after a request from a precinct official. He later returned and was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites,” the department said in a statement.