(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House approved a bill Wednesday that would lift restrictions imposed on bars and gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is in conflict with the governor's executive order.
The measure, House Bill 594, would allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen and bars to serve patrons outdoors with restrictions. It also would allow restaurants to increase capacity.
"We need to reopen these businesses. We needed to do it now so that we can salvage what is left," Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, said. "We need to do it in a way that will safely protect the customers and the patrons of these businesses and still allow the executive branch the flexibility to shut down these operations if the needs arise."
Gov. Roy Cooper excluded bars and gyms from the current phase of reopening, a decision he said is based on public health guidance.
Cooper vetoed a similar bill Friday, and the House considered overriding that veto. Instead, House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, opted to call the vote on HB 594.
The measure includes a provision that would allow Cooper to close bars if COVID-19 cases surge. The governor would have to seek approval from a panel of state leaders, called the Council of State.
"I believe it's common sense, and there's a good middle ground to the bill that was originally presented to the governor, House Bill 536," Hall said.
In the current reopening phase, restaurants are allowed to serve patrons either indoors or outdoors at 50 percent capacity. HB 594 would allow restaurants and bars to serve customers outdoors at 50 percent of their total capacity of their indoor area or 100 customers, whichever is less.
Gyms and other fitness centers would be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity with specific social distancing, health and safety requirements in place.
Minority Leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake, said lawmakers who support reopening businesses prematurely are ignoring the facts and the science behind COVID-19.
"I wish we could at least agree this is more serious than the flu, but I continue to hear people say it's not," Jackson said. "Ten weeks into the [first] death in the state, we've had eight times the average number of deaths for the flu in North Carolina, and yet here we are today, taking the ability from our scientists, from our public health experts, to do something about it."
As of Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had reported 1,089 COVD-19-related deaths in the state. A total of 38,171 of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, averaging 1,100 cases per day in the past seven days.
The House approved the bill, 69-50. It was approved, 63-13, by the Senate on Tuesday. HB 594 now heads to the governor's desk.