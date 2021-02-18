(The Center Square) – A bill that would extend the time North Carolina bars, which have been closed under the governor’s executive orders, can defer their alcohol and beverage permit fees is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
About 120 Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) permits were canceled last month because of nonpayment, sparking outrage from the business owners facing the financial implications of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions.
Lynn Minges, president and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the waiver of ABC fees provided for in the measure, House Bill 4, “will offer a much-needed reprieve for businesses that are already struggling with cash flow while emergency orders are in place.”
“Restaurants and bars have operated with significant restrictions during COVID-19 in the interest of public health,” Minges said in a statement.
Under HB 4, permit fees would not be required to be paid until 90 days after all of Cooper’s executive orders that restrict full operation are rescinded or expire. It also directs the ABC Commission to reinstate or reactivate permits that were canceled or moved to inactive status while the orders are in place.
Cooper declared a state of emergency in March that closed most businesses, including bars and restaurants. While restaurants and other businesses were allowed to reopen gradually or operate under restrictions, Cooper did not ease restrictions on bars until fall.
The General Assembly passed a law in July that exempted bar owners from renewing their ABC permits until 90 days after Cooper’s original order was rescinded or expired. Cooper allowed the order to expired and issued a new order in September that allowed bars to offer outdoor service, leaving the bar owners on the hook for the fees.
The ABC Commission since has moved permits that expired last month to inactive status until the bars are ready to resume operations. Bar owners would have to request the deferral in writing under HB 4, and they can ask for a temporary refund of the fees.
The House voted 118-0 on Wednesday to concur with the Senate’s changes to the bill. It cleared the Senate on Tuesday, 47-0 vote. Cooper has 10 days to sign or veto the bill before it automatically becomes law.