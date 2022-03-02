(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is removing mandatory mask requirements for most state agencies beginning next week.
Cooper issued an executive order to update policies through the Office of State Human Resources (OSHR) for face coverings at state government agencies in the governor’s cabinet. The new policy makes masks optional in most cases, though the executive order allows agency heads to continue required masking in “high-risk” settings, such as long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and health care settings.
“COVID-19 levels are declining rapidly, and we have vaccinations, boosters, and effective treatments that are making this step possible,” Cooper said in a statement. “This virus is still causing serious illness and death mostly in unvaccinated people and the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and boosted.”
The change takes effect Monday, though required weekly COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated employees remain in place. The new guidelines, however, allow employees to use at-home rapid antigen tests to meet the testing requirements, in addition to the PCR tests that are now accepted.
Cooper’s executive order also gave OSHR the authority to change the rules in the future.
“OSHR is delegated the authority to amend or rescind the policy in the future based on changes in North Carolina COVID-19 conditions, the emergence of new variants, or scientific developments, and after consultation with the Office of the Governor and (North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services),” Tuesday's order read.
“Any such changes to the policy may be made without amendment to this or any other executive order.”
The order gave local governments the ability to impose stricter COVID-19 protocols but prevents local restrictions on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. The order also does not apply to federal facilities governed by federal regulations.
Violations of the order face a potential Class 2 misdemeanor.
“Local governments are specifically authorized and encouraged to adopt ordinances that provide law enforcement officials with flexibility to use civil, rather than criminal, penalties to enforce violations of this executive order,” the document read. “A violation of Section 1 of this executive order shall be enforceable only through disciplinary action for workers.”
The executive order remains valid through 5 p.m. May 5 “unless repealed, replaced, or rescinded by another applicable executive order.”
Updated guidelines published on the OSHR website state vaccinated employees “continue to be welcome” to wear face coverings at work after March 7, while “unvaccinated employees are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, even in situations where face coverings are not required.”
The guidance states that as of March 1, there have been more than 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, killing at least 22,600 people. More than 1,500 people infected with the disease currently are hospitalized.
COVID-19 guidance updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published last week recommended people living in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates continue to wear masks indoors. In North Carolina, the recommendation applies to 73 of the state’s 100 counties, according to the most-recent CDC data.