(The Center Square) – FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. intends to invest $2 billion to build North America’s largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced.
The project, which is expected to create 725 jobs, cements the North Carolina Research Triangle region's role for the next generation of biotech medicines, Cooper said. The company, a contract development and manufacturing organization, already has operations in Morrisville.
"Today’s decision shows once again that North Carolina is a world-class location for the most innovative biotech companies in the industry,” Cooper said Thursday in announcing the project. “Since FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies already operates a facility in our state, they have complete confidence this new plant will succeed as well, thanks to North Carolina’s skilled workers, our commitment to workforce training and the growing strength of our life science industrial cluster.”
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies focuses on the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, viral vaccines, viral vectors, monoclonal antibodies. and other large molecules and medical countermeasures.
Taxpayer funding up to nearly $20 million could be awarded to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies through a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Based on a required capital investment of $1.5 billion, the JDIG agreement authorizes reimbursement to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies up to $19,724,250
Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, new state tax revenues generated by the new jobs will exceed $160 million, Cooper's office said.
“We are very appreciative of the commitment and the support given by the state of North Carolina to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry," Kenji Sukeno, president of Fujifilm Corporation, said in a statement. “We are delighted to expand our footprint here in North Carolina as we fulfill our mission to help our customers accelerate development and supply of high-quality medicines to patients."
The company's Morrisville location, which employs 600 people, has been operating since 1996.