(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats.
The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
The numbers translate to 51.79% of votes from Democrats, while unaffiliated voters contributed 31.95%, and Republicans casting 16.03% of the total. Votes from the two smaller parties equate to less than a quarter percentage point.
Nearly 53% of the ballots cast so far came from women, while men contributed 41.67% and votes from those who did not designate a sex totaled 5.43%.
Dr. Michael Bitzer, politics professor at Catawba College, delved into the details of the North Carolina State Board of Elections data in a blog post on Old North State Politics on Wednesday.
The data shows that through Oct. 5, 134,148 North Carolina voters have requested absentee by mail ballots, with 49% or 66,132 from registered Democrats, 37% or 49,217 from unaffiliated voters, and 14% or 18,397 from Republicans. Libertarian voters have requested 398 absentee by mail ballots, while four ballots have been requested by Green Party voters.
Ballot requests from women account for 55% of the total, of which 54% were from Democrat women, 33% from unaffiliated, and 13% from Republican women. Of the 38% of requested ballots from men, 43% were from Democrats, 40% from unaffiliated voters, and 16% from Republicans. Forty-eight percent of requests from voters who did not designate a sex were unaffiliated, compared to 43% from Democrats, 9% from Republicans and 1% from the two smaller parties.
Through Wednesday, roughly 12.5% of requested ballots had been accepted, according to Bitzer.
"Compared to 2018's same-day totals, 2022 is roughly 6.5 times ahead of what we saw in the last midterm election; by comparison (unfairly, of course, due to COVID and a presidential year), 2022's numbers are 6 percent of what North Carolina had already banked in (requested absentee ballots) at this same point before the general election," he wrote.
Bitzer’s analysis shows the Boomer generation contributing 45% of the total accepted absentee ballots through Wednesday, followed by 25% from the Greatest/Silent generation, 13% from Generation X, 12% from Millennials, and 6% from Generation Z.
The Boomer and Greatest/Silent generations had the highest percentage of votes cast by Democrats, tying at 53%. About 24% of votes from the Greatest/Silent generation came from unaffiliated voters, and 23% from Republicans.
Accepted ballots from unaffiliated Boomers comprised 30% from that generation, with another 17% from Republican Boomers.
Accepted ballots from Generation Z voters included 49% from registered Democrats, 43% from unaffiliated voters, and 7% from Republicans. Absentee ballots from Millennials consisted of 51% from registered Democrats, 41% from unaffiliated voters, and 7% from Republicans.
The Generation X’s accepted absentee ballots through Wednesday totaled 50% from registered Democrats, 38% from unaffiliated voters, and 12% from Republicans, according to Bitzer’s analysis.
"This vote method (absentee by mail) is traditionally the method used by the oldest voters, so when in-person voting begins (for early, on October 20, and then on Election Day), the age 'skew' should shift considerably," he wrote.