(The Center Square) – North Carolina awarded $26.8 billion in COVID-19 grants Thursday to local governments throughout the state, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said.
The grants, funded through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars, were given to 34 municipal and county governments to help them prevent evictions and utility disconnections, as well as providing support with broadband, communications and the rehabilitation of buildings.
The grants also are intended to help small businesses with fewer than 100 employees and micro-enterprises with no more than five employees. The grants will be administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce's Rural Economic Development Division.
“Supporting North Carolina’s smaller communities and businesses is critical for our state’s economic recovery,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders said. “These grantees will be able to provide emergency payment assistance for families who desperately need relief due to the pandemic, as well as receive financial support to expand the economic revitalization efforts in their communities.”
The local governments receiving grants are Ashe County, Asheboro, Beulaville, Buncombe County, Carrboro, Conover, Eden, Elizabeth City, Fremont, Four Oaks, Graham County, Granite Falls, Haywood County, Hillsborough, Johnston County, Jonesville, Kinston, Maiden, Martin County, Nash County, Newton, Orange County, Oxford, Pitt County, Reidsville, Richmond County, Rockingham County, Rutherford County, Shelby, Tyrell County, Watauga County, Wilson County, Wilson City and Yancey County.