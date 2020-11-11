(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Local Government Commission (LGC) has identified four entities that require total reform of their public water or wastewater system.
The commission, which oversees local government finances, passed a resolution Tuesday that designates three cities and a sanitary district as distressed based on their ability to continue to operate and fund their water or wastewater systems.
It is part of the commission’s plan to help rescue aging water and sewer systems that nearly have bankrupted rural areas. Rural municipalities in the state have reported delinquency rates of 30%-50% during the pandemic, according to the North Carolina League of Municipalities.
The designation allows the commission to step in and review, restructure and provide financial assistance to cities struggling to maintain the utility. Distressed cities could qualify for state and federal grants for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
Communities under the control of the commission or that are two fiscal years behind on their finances are automatically considered distressed. LGC and the State Water Infrastructure Authority would categorize the other communities based on their assessment and criteria score.
The towns of Eureka, Kingstown and Bethel and the Cliffside Sanitary District in Rutherford County were identified as distressed Tuesday.
“These four are not clearly the only distressed units, and they’re not the only ones that would be identified clearly and that we would be working with,” state Treasurer Dale Folwell said. “They were carefully selected because they have some of the characteristics that we want to work with in terms of trying to get solutions.”
The communities designated as distressed can qualify for up to $3 million in grants for three consecutive fiscal years. Folwell said the communities would have to meet conditions before the grants are issued to drive long-term stability.
“That commitment means that they would do the things that we identify that need to be done,” Folwell. “It will be a challenging process, but it is a real attempt to work on these problems and solve them.”