(The Center Square) – Republicans in the General Assembly have filed a motion to stay a superior court ruling that changed when convicted felons regain the right to vote in North Carolina, claiming the decision “is an unrivaled attempt by judges to legislate from the bench.”
Legislative leaders filed a motion to block an order by a three-judge superior court panel that ruled Monday “if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina.”
The 2-1 decision overturned a 1973 law that prohibited felons from voting until their sentences are complete, including post-release probation or parole.
“This is an unrivaled attempt by judges to legislate from the bench,” said Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke. “Piece-by-piece the courts are chipping away at the legislature’s constitutional duty to set election policy in this state and seizing that authority for themselves.”
Raleigh-based Community Success Initiative sued the state in 2019 to strike down the law, arguing that keeping people from voting upon release from prison violated the state Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause and Free Elections Clause, and that the law was written in the 1970s with a racist intent.
Data presented by the plaintiffs illustrated the disproportional effect of the law on Black residents, which account for 21% of the state’s voting age population and 42% of those denied the right to vote because of the law.
Democrat Judge Keith Gregory and Judge Lisa Bell, who is unaffiliated, agreed that the 1973 law was adopted with racist motivations. Republican Judge John Dunlow dissented.
The majority found “when the General Assembly prescribes by law the manner in which a convicted felon’s right to vote is restored, it must do so on equal terms and in a manner that ensures elections ascertain the will of the people.”
Legislative Republicans argued Wednesday the divided three-judge panel “disrupted election procedure” by issuing its ruling just as absentee voting started in North Carolina and highlighted the court’s history of questionable timing. In late August, the same three-judge panel issued a verbal order allowing about 55,000 felons to register to vote just days before officials finalized materials for municipal elections.
Republicans in the General Assembly also pointed to the fact the 1973 law that re-enfranchised felons to vote once they completed probation and parole was sponsored by Democrats with the backing of three Black lawmakers and the NAACP.
“The people of North Carolina are sick and tired of leftist judges who ignore the law to achieve their desired outcomes. The constitution could not be any clearer: convicted felons are to repay their debt to society before having their civil rights restored,” said Sam Hayes, general counsel for House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland. “Granting convicted felons, including rapists and murderers, the right to vote is an affront to every law-abiding voter in our state, and it will not stand.
“We now seek a stay pending appeal to stop this order from going into effect, and we will continue the General Assembly’s fight to preserve the security of our elections.”