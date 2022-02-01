(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is not doing enough to address learning loss among children, even though the federal government gave the state billions of dollars to address the issue, state evaluators said Tuesday.
Governmental operations evaluators said despite knowing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on instructional time and student performance, the NCDPI has made minimal efforts to address the issue. A majority of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) issued to the state for schools has not been spent, they said.
Senate Governmental Operations Evaluator Alyssa Morrissey told a legislative panel Tuesday even though the state agency and its learning loss division "are meeting the fundamental legislative requirements, they need to be more actively and strategically addressing the issue of learning loss."
The Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations' Subcommittee on Use and Distribution on Federal COVID Funding has been reviewing how the state has spent its federal relief funding to respond to the pandemic. Lawmakers asked the evaluators to look at how learning loss has impacted North Carolina.
Evaluators said student academic performance has dropped across all grade levels because of the pandemic.
"It's widely accepted that the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic did and will continue to harm the students of North Carolina," Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said.
The ESSER originated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It was not initially established for learning loss. Governmental Evaluator Morgan Dunn said North Carolina school districts used the $357 million they received from ESSER for personal protective equipment, technology advances, virtual equipment, salary and bonus pay.
The General Assembly provided schools with $70 million from the CARES Act to create a summer learning and remediation program. Morrissey said school districts did not use uniform metrics to measure student attendance or performance, so the program's effectiveness was unclear.
The federal government provided North Carolina schools $1.4 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December 2020, which could be used for learning loss. Evaluators said about 70% of the ESSER II is still unspent. The funds expire in September 2023.
The federal government gave the state's schools $3.2 billion last March specifically for learning loss, and as of Dec. 30, North Carolina still had 90% of the funding. The funds expire in September 2024.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt slammed the evaluators' findings. She said there were many inaccuracies. Truitt, who was elected in November 2020, touted her efforts to reopen schools as soon as taking office.
Truitt pointed to her operational plan, Operation Polaris, which she said includes steps to address learning loss and other issues impacting North Carolina's K-12 schools. She also created the Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration (OLRA).
"The director of the Office of Learning Recovery and I share a vision that we can support districts who have wide discretion in how to spend this money and over whom we have no regulatory authority to ensure that they are good stewards of this federal money."
Given NCDPI's authority on the funding, OLRA Director Michael Maher said they have been doing what they can to "engage" school districts. The ORLA is also working on a uniform data collection model for the summer remediation program.
Edwards said the federal government appropriated nearly $90 billion in COVID-19 aid to North Carolina alone. Over the last few months, the Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations has examined the state's use of the funds for rental assistance, unemployment and other programs. The committee will meet Feb. 9 with other NCDPI officials.