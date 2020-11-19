(The Center Square) – Marijuana deregulation could foster billions of dollars in economic benefits for North Carolina, evidence shows.
The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice plans to recommend the state decriminalize marijuana possession and launch a study on whether to legalize marijuana use and sales of the drug.
“It is time for North Carolina to start having real conversations about a safe, measured, public health approach to potentially legalizing marijuana,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, co-chairperson of the task force.
More than two dozen states have legalized or decriminalized marijuana. According to the Marijuana Policy Project, 31 states and the District of Columbia have decriminalized marijuana, and 15 states have legalized marijuana for non-medical use.
Taxpayers fund marijuana prohibition by way of public safety and criminal justice costs. According to a study by Money Geek, North Carolina spends 5.6% of its budget, or $5.4 billion, on law enforcement, amounting to $520 per capita spending on law enforcement.
Possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana is a Class 3 misdemeanor in North Carolina and could lead to a $200 fine. Possession of more than a half-ounce to 1.5 ounces is a Class 1 misdemeanor and could lead to up to 45 days in prison and a $200 fine.
According to data from the task force, there were 31,287 charges and 8,520 convictions for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana in 2019. There were 3,422 charges and 1,909 convictions that same year for possession of more than a half-ounce to 1.5 ounces.
As of Sept. 30, 18,732 North Carolinians were incarcerated or under community supervision for non-trafficking drug charges.The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said the state spends an average of $37,712 per inmate a year. The average daily cost to supervise parolees and probationers is $1,874. The daily cost for in-prison drug treatment is $18.50 per inmate. Drug treatment under community supervision averages around $117 a day per person.
Governments in deregulated states have been able to tax marijuana sales and create jobs by opening the market.
A retail study of 24 legal marijuana markets by New Frontier Data found that the average consumer spent more more during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $290 in May alone. Colorado, one of the first states to legalize the sale and use of marijuana, saw a total of $200 million in sales in May.
Colorado’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.4% in 2015 – a year after the legalization of marijuana. GDP grew by 2.4% in 2016, 3.1% in 2017 and 3.5% in 2018, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Colorado also has seen increases in tourism and job growth.
The North Carolina task force is seeking the policy changes to reduce racial disparities in the state’s justice system.
“You cannot talk about improving racial equity in our criminal justice system without talking about marijuana,” Stein said. “White and Black North Carolinians use marijuana at similar rates, yet Black people are disproportionately arrested and sentenced.”
According to the task force, people of color account for 63% of marijuana possession convictions even though they make up about 30% of the state’s population. Some states have used revenue from legal marijuana to fund public education, mental health and drug abuse prevention services and programs to help disenfranchised communities.
The task force wants lawmakers to reduce marijuana possession of up to 1.5 ounces to a civil offense and automatically expunge past convictions for the offense. Members also want to study the pros and cons of legalization and regulated sales and to improve drug enforcement data collection. The task force must submit its full list of recommendations to Gov. Roy Cooper by Dec. 15.