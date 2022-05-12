(The Center Square) – Financing more than a half-billion dollars in a court-ordered education spending plan is included in the North Carolina Democratic governor's budget adjustments.
Gov. Roy Cooper released the document for the General Assembly's short session that begins on Wednesday of next week.
The document includes spending increases for a variety of work force training, health care, infrastructure and education priorities. The latter includes compliance with a court-ordered spending plan in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit.
Cooper’s plan for “Ensuring a Sound Basic Education” would provide “$525.8 million to increase access to a sound, basic education for North Carolina’s children by fully funding Year Three of the Comprehensive Remedial Plan, as well as studies called for in Year Two but not funded in SL 2021-180 (the current state budget).”
The Comprehensive Remedial Plan was developed through the Leandro school funding lawsuit, which is pending in a trial court after Special Superior Court Judge Michael Robinson determined $785 million of the $1.75 billion remedial plan remains unfunded.
The North Carolina Supreme Court tasked Robinson with reconciling the $1.75 billion plan with the state budget adopted a week after the former Superior Court judge in the case, David Lee, directed the state treasury to fulfill the plan. State Controller Linda Combs appealed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals because she argued the order violated state law by circumventing the General Assembly.
In North Carolina, the constitution provides that only lawmakers can appropriate spending.
The lawsuit began in 1994, with five rural school districts suing the state over education funding. State Supreme Court rulings came down in 1997 and 2004, saying North Carolina has a constitutional obligation to provide "a sound, basic education" to all students.
A state assessment in early April found nearly $800 million of the $1.75 billion remains unfunded, and plaintiffs in the case, the North Carolina Department of Justice, and legislative leaders defending the lawsuit filed briefs shortly after to weigh in.
Both the plaintiffs in the case and the North Carolina Department of Justice argued in briefs that the state budget leaves $795 million in the remedial spending plan unfunded, while legislative leaders argued the state budget completely nullifies the $1.75 billion order.
The plaintiffs allege the budget leaves the departments of Public Instruction, Health and Human Services, and University of North Carolina underfunded by a combined $257 million for 2021-22 and $537 million for 2022-23. Senior Deputy Attorney General Amar Majmundar echoed that assessment in a separate brief.
Attorney Matthew Tilley submitted a proposed order to the court on behalf of House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Berger, R-Rockingham, that claims, "Judge Lee made clear that he believed the extraordinary measures imposed by his order were justified only because, at the time it was entered, no budget had passed.”
"The adoption of the budget act before the November order became effective eliminated that justification,” Tilley wrote.
Cooper disagrees, and his recommended budget adjustments detail how he would reconcile the unfunded aspects of the Leandro funding plan.
Of the $525.8 million included in Cooper’s recommendations, “$33.1 million develops a skilled educator pipeline and builds educator and principal capacity; $370.1 million provides fair and equitable distribution of financial resources; $19.9 million supports low-performing schools and districts; $89.7 million expands access to high-quality early childhood education for children from birth to age 5; and $13 million creates a guided pathway from high school to postsecondary education and career opportunities.”