(The Center Square) — A U.S. District Court lawsuit is challenging a North Carolina law that limits participation on the State Board of Elections to Democrats and Republicans, leaving unaffiliated voters without representation.
Common Cause North Carolina and several unaffiliated voters filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this month alleging state law that limits participation on the State Board of Elections to the two political parties with the most registered voters violates their constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of association, and equal protection.
"This is an action to declare unconstitutional the provisions of North Carolina (law) that prohibit, without valid reason, unaffiliated voters from being appointed to the State Board of Elections … , thus barring all of them from participating in the supervision, management and administration of North Carolina's federal, state and local elections," the lawsuit reads.
The lawsuit alleges the law excluding unaffiliated voters serves no valid purpose except to entrench Democratic and Republican parties in power and ensure them sole control over the administration of the state's election system.
"North Carolinians shouldn't be forced to join a political party in order to serve the public. Barring unaffiliated voters – who are North Carolina's biggest group of voters – from being members of the State Board of Elections is profoundly unfair and clearly discriminatory," said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina. "It's important that the State Board of Elections reflects the people of North Carolina, including the nearly 2.6 million voters who choose not to join any party. Unaffiliated voters deserve a seat at the table in the administration of our state's elections."
Tyler Daye, an unaffiliated voter and employee of Common Cause named in the lawsuit, told Spectrum News he signed on to challenge the law because of the political divisions caused by the two-party system.
"I used to live in the old 12th District that went from Greensboro to Charlotte, and when I learned about that district and how it had been drawn it really upset me, because I realized that I was kind of like, I was a pawn in the political game," he said.
The lawsuit argues the "law is arbitrary and capricious and not rational because it excludes from service on the State Board voters who are not aligned with a political party and are thus more likely to fairly and impartially participate in the supervision, management, and administration of the elections systems."
"This law is destructive of our democracy because it undermines citizens' confidence in the elections system," the lawsuit reads. "Limiting service on the State Board to members of the Democratic and Republican parties encourages citizens to believe that election officials are chosen to look out for their parties' interests rather than see that elections are conducted fairly for all."
Common Cause is asking the court to rule the law unconstitutional, and to enjoin lawmakers from creating a law that discriminates against unaffiliated voters, as well as for costs, expenses and attorney's fees associated with the lawsuit.
The most recent data on voter registrations from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 shows unaffiliated registrations increased by 4,575, while Republicans registrations increased by 229 and Democrats lost 203 registrations.