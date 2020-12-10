(The Center Square) – Legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper's administration have reached a deal to free up $30 million intended to expand broadband availability in rural North Carolina, Senate Leader Phil Berger said Thursday.
Lawmakers passed and Cooper signed legislation in September that allocated $30 million in federal coronavirus relief funding for private providers to apply for grants to expand broadband through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program.
Updated U.S. Treasury guidance put the funding in doubt because of questions regarding whether Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act-funded rural broadband projects had to be completed before the Dec. 30 deadline to spend CARES Act money.
Instead, Cooper's administration will redirect the $30 million allocated to the GREAT program to other eligible expenses that would have been paid through the General Fund. The North Carolina Legislature then will vote on a bill early next year to appropriate the freed up $30 million from the General Fund to the GREAT program.
"I appreciate the work put in by legislators and legislative staff, working with Gov. Cooper and his team, to reach this agreement," Berger, R-Rockingham, said. "Expanding access to rural broadband is a shared priority, and I'm glad we could successfully resolve this issue."
"Rural broadband remains a top priority of this General Assembly, and our state is fortunate to have continued revenue availability to meet this need and make flexible budget adjustments as federal rules may require," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said.
The Office of State Budget and Management will proceed with reviewing grant applications from providers and preparing contracts. More than 70 providers had submitted an application.
"This pandemic has emphasized the importance of high-speed internet for people across our state and it is critical that we continue increasing access in rural communities," Cooper said. "My administration is committed to following the law and getting maximum benefit from federal Covid relief funding, and I appreciate legislative leaders and my budget staff ensuring that funds can be used to expand internet access in North Carolina."