(The Center Square) — North Carolina hemp farmers and retailers are breathing a sigh of relief after lawmakers approved legislation to keep the plant legal just one day before it was set to revert to illegal status.
"I don't appreciate the drama of taking it to the last moment but the fact that hemp is now legalized, there is no expiration, hemp is here to stay in North Carolina in perpetuity, I am a happy man, and we should have hundreds of thousands of happy customers across the state," Eric Stahl, owner of Raleigh hemp retailer Modern Apotheca, told Carolina Journal.
Stahl was among thousands of North Carolinians involved in the hemp industry who rejoiced Wednesday as the Senate voted 41-2 in favor of Senate Bill 455, which removed hemp from the state's controlled substances act.
The vote came the day before a temporary 2015 law to legalize hemp was set to expire, which would have instantly made criminals of those who farm and sell the plant and associated CBD products.
"I am well pleased that the retailers who retail CBD and hemp products, as well as the farmers who are involved in hemp production now have a clear and legal course to continue their business," Rep. Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin, told Journal.
The vote allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue to operate the state's industrial hemp program, which involves more than 1,500 hemp producers across the state.
The law allows the sale of hemp and CBD with no more than 0.3% TCH, the active ingredient that creates the high in marijuana.
Tyler Herring, owner of The Holistic Company in Smithfield, said the vote was met with "sheer excitement" from retailers and customers who use CBD for things like eczema and anxiety, who had been stocking up on supply in the event the measure did not pass, WNCN reports.
"It would've put a lot of people in a really tough situation that have already tried pharmaceuticals and we were their last resort, they came in here looking at their last option," he said.
Stahl echoed Herring's perspective. He started Modern Apotheca in 2018 after he found CBD was helpful for his wife's Crohn's disease, and believes others prefer hemp products because they're less addictive and more effective than oxycodone or pharmaceuticals for treating certain diseases.
"We all have people in our lives who are dealing with really debilitating medical disorders and diseases," he told WTVD.
The delay in extending hemp's legal status stemmed from disagreements about its inclusion in the North Carolina Farm Act of 2022, with several lawmakers in the House reportedly vowing to vote against the measure with the hemp provision included.
The hemp section was stripped out last week, and the farm bill, SB 762, was passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and by a vote of 99-13 in the House on Tuesday, the Journal reports.
Both bills now move to Gov. Roy Cooper for his expected signature.
A separate measure to legalize medical marijuana passed the Senate but stalled in the House during the short legislative session that concludes this week.