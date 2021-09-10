(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Labor said Friday it's too early to determine how President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for American workers will affect the state's businesses.
Biden unveiled new COVID-19 vaccine mandates Thursday that will force millions of unvaccinated employees to receive the vaccine or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
The White House said the rule would be enforced by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The rule requires all private employers with 100 or more employees ensure their employees are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
The state's Occupational Safety and Health Division falls under the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL), which said it had no additional details on the employee-vaccine-mandate beyond what Biden announced Thursday.
"It’s too early to say exactly how these proposed requirements may impact North Carolina," a NCDOL spokesperson said Friday. "But preliminarily, (Labor) Commissioner (Josh) Dobson – though supportive of vaccines – does not support this type of excessive government overreach and intrusion."
NC Chamber, the state's largest business advocacy group, said it was examining Biden's executive order, how it would be implemented and how it would affect North Carolina’s business community.
North Carolina's Republican U.S. representatives took to social media to blast Biden.
"Everything President Biden touches, he makes worse. Let individuals and families make their decisions on vaccines with accurate data and by talking with their doctor," U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., tweeted.
"And I was told Trump was the tyrant...," U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., tweeted.
"Joe Biden: you are NOT our dictator," U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., tweeted. "Stop acting like one."
Gov. Roy Cooper said the businesses in North Carolina that already were requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees and customers were setting a strong example.
"This protects them from getting sick, and it also protects our economy by keeping stores and businesses open," Cooper said Thursday during a news briefing before Biden's announcement. " ... I encourage more businesses to step up and do this."