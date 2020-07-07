(The Center Square) – Wake County Superior Court Judge James Gale ruled Tuesday that bowling alleys in North Carolina can reopen, contrary to restrictions established by Gov. Roy Cooper in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gale granted a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit against Cooper brought by the North Carolina Bowling Proprietors Association. The injunction allows the association's 75 member bowling alleys to reopen.
Bowling alleys, along with bars and gyms, were among the businesses ordered to remain closed during phase two of North Carolina's reopening. Gale determined, however, there is no reasonable basis to treat bowling alleys any differently than businesses that were allowed to reopen.
"Plaintiff has demonstrated that it is likely to succeed on its claim predicated on the 'fruits of their own labor' and equal protection clauses of Article 1 of the North Carolina Constitution, that there is no longer a reasonable basis to refuse to allow [North Carolina Bowling Proprietors Association] members to resume bowling operations now that they have committed to implement guidelines and practices that mitigate those risks the Governor identified when he initially decided that bowling alleys should remain closed during Phase 2 of reopening North Carolina's economy," Gale wrote.
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said the governor will appeal the ruling.
"Hospitalizations and positive cases [of COVID-19] are reaching record highs while the governor works to get schools open and prevent the state from going backward on restrictions," Porter said. "The governor will immediately appeal this ruling that harms both of these efforts."
Bowling alleys in North Carolina have been closed since March 25. The state entered phase two of its reopening on May 22, and phase two restrictions were extended June 24 until July 17.
The North Carolina General Assembly passed Senate Bill 599 on June 18. It would have reopened bowling alleys, among other things. Cooper vetoed the bill Thursday.
“This court decision reflects the difficult reality that the governor has chosen winners and losers in North Carolina’s economy without any justification or consistency, devastating some family businesses while helping others,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said.
Gale did not rule on the North Carolina Bowling Proprietors Association's claim that Cooper does not have the right to continue to issue emergency executive orders under the North Carolina Emergency Management Act. The lawsuit argues the Emergency Management Act is unconstitutional as presently applied.
Cooper's opponent in November's gubernatorial election, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, also has sued Cooper, arguing the governor has violated the Emergency Management Act with the manner in which he has issued COVID-19-related executive orders.