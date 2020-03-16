(The Center Square) – North Carolina's unemployment rate was unchanged from December to January, the Department of Commerce said Monday.
The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.6 percent for January also matched the national rate for the month. The rate is 0.4 percent below January 2019's unemployment rate in the state.
Nearly 5 million people were employed in North Carolina – 4,925,813. That's a year-over-year increase of nearly 85,000 employees.
The major industries with the largest employment increases since December were leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; and education and health services.
The number of unemployed people decreased by 1,242 since December to 184,881.