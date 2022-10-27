(The Center Square) — Dozens of groups representing military leaders, state and local politicians, lawyers, judges, civil rights advocates and others are arguing against North Carolina lawmakers in a redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Most of the briefs filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case Moore v. Harper in recent days focus on the "independent state legislature" theory argued by North Carolina Republicans in their bid to reverse a decision by the state Supreme Court to nullify congressional election maps crafted by the General Assembly.
A trial court replaced the maps with ones crafted by "special masters" for the 2022 election, and North Carolina Republicans contend the move violates the U.S. Constitution's Election Clause, which gives state legislatures authority over the "times, places, and manner" of federal elections.
"This case swarms with amicus briefs supporting Petitioners that elide a salient fact: the doctrine they encourage this Court to adopt — the 'independent state legislature' theory — is one of the fringe legal theories deployed in a failed legal plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election," U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. argue in a brief filed Wednesday. "Many of Petitioners' amici actually attempted to undermine the 2020 election by relying on this theory."
Another brief filed on behalf of former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger contends a ruling in favor of North Carolina Republicans "would eliminate state efforts to curtail partisan gerrymandering, imperiling the checks and balances needed for a functioning redistricting process that places voters' interests over legislators.'"
"It would upset this Court's longstanding precedent upholding States' checks and balances on the exercise of legislative power for congressional redistricting – through popular referenda, gubernatorial vetoes, and independent redistricting commissions," the brief read.
The League of Women Voters argued in a brief filed Wednesday that if the Supreme Court adopts the independent state legislature theory it "would not be confined to redistricting plans, applicable to only particular offices or legislative bodies."
"Adopting the petitioners' theory would open the door to the retroactive abrogation of all state court rulings that have invoked state constitutional grounds to strike down state statutes – but only as to federal elections," the brief read.
Sorting out voting rules that pertain to state and local elections, versus federal elections, "would be burdensome, chaotic, and confusing for election officials and voters alike," according to the brief.
Other briefs, including one filed by numerous retired military officials from multiple branches, expressed similar concerns about a "profoundly destabilizing and undemocratic approach to election administration."
"The independent state legislature theory would undermine election integrity and diminish public confidence in election outcomes," according to the brief. "Centralizing authority over federal elections in the hands of state legislatures would result in election chaos by undermining professional nonpartisan election administrators and undoing hundreds of laws enshrined in state constitutions, adopted by voter referenda, or implemented through administrative rules."
Moore v. Harper is scheduled for oral arguments on Dec. 7, with an anticipated decision by the end of the current term in June 2023, The Carolina Journal reports.