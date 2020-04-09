(The Center Square) – The number of initial unemployment claims in North Carolina dropped after two consecutive weeks of significant increases resulting from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in North Carolina for the week ending April 4 were 137,573, down 34,572 – or 20 percent – from the 172,145 claims filed the previous week.
Initial claims in North Carolina the two previous weeks had increased 82 percent (week ending March 28) and 2,549 percent (week ending March 21).
The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 4 were 6.6 million – down 261,00 from the adjusted level of 6.9 million for the week ending March 28. The March 28 total represented the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever.