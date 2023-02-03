(The Center Square) – Legislation introduced in the North Carolina Senate would “protect critical infrastructure” by providing a long prison sentence and hefty fine for anyone guilty of damaging an energy facility.
Republican Sens. Tom McInnis of Richmond County, Danny Earl Britt Jr. of Robeson County, and Paul Newton of Cabarrus County introduced Senate Bill 58 on Thursday with several co-sponsors, including Democratic Sen. Mike Woodward of Durham County.
The legislation would create a Class C felony for those who “knowingly and willfully destroy, injure, or otherwise damage, or attempt to destroy, injure, or otherwise damage, an energy facility.” Class C felonies are punishable by up to 19 years, three months in prison.
“Additionally, a person who violates (the law) shall be ordered to pay a fine of $250,000,” SB58 reads.
Newton posted to Twitter: “Our message is very simple: if you are contemplating destroying electrical infrastructure or other critical infrastructure in NC, don’t do it.”
The bill follows attacks on electrical substations in North Carolina and elsewhere in recent months. Gunshots at two substations took out electricity to about 40,000 in Moore County on Dec. 3, which lasted several days for some residents and businesses. A substation in Randolph County was attacked Jan. 17.
Dozens of similar incidents have occurred in Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Nevada. An FBI investigation is underway to determine if the attacks are related.
In addition to the criminal penalties, SB58 includes civil liabilities for actual and consequential damages for anyone who injures an energy facility, or “who acts as an accessory before or after the fact, aids or abets, solicits, conspires, or lends material support.”
The bill applies to all energy facilities, “regardless of whether the facility is under construction or is otherwise not functioning.” It would also increase the penalty for trespassing at water, agricultural or energy facilities from a misdemeanor to a Class I felony, which carries a sentence of up to two years in prison. Those who trespass with the intent to disrupt operations would face up to three years, 11 months in prison.
SB58 addresses attacks on telephone, broadband and cable equipment, as well, boosting the penalty from a Class I felony punishable by up to two years in prison to a Class C felony.
The bill passed first reading on Thursday and was referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations.
It joins legislation introduced in the House earlier this week by Rep. Ben Moss Jr., R-Richmond.
Moss’ House Bill 21 would require the state’s public utilities to operate security systems at substations “24 hours a day.”
He amended the bill on Wednesday to add a 10-year felony, $500,000 fine, and civil liability for perpetrators.
“From the start, my objective was to have everyone come together to find policy solutions that are feasible and cost-effective,” Moss said. “The first draft of this bill was a necessary step to get the conversations started and after receiving feedback from my constituents, I have decided that we need stronger penalties to work in tandem with the security regulations. It is imperative that we protect our power grids and deter future attacks on this critical infrastructure.”
HB21 is currently in the House Committee on Energy and Public Utilities.