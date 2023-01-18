(The Center Square) – BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina is focusing an appeal on how the state “failed to capture … critical information” in soliciting bids for a third party administrator of the State Health Plan, which was awarded to Aetna earlier this month.
BlueCross filed a formal protest last week to the North Carolina State Health Plan’s decision to award the 2025-27 contract for third-party services to Aetna, citing a “simplistic” request for proposal process, which the company claims is significantly different than in the past.
BlueCross has served as the state’s third-party administrator for more than four decades. State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced Jan. 4 the contract will transfer to Aetna starting on Jan. 1, 2025. The change, he said, is expected to save taxpayers about $140 million over the course of the deal.
“BlueCross NC is proud of our long record of serving North Carolina’s teachers, state employees, first responders, county and city employees, and their families,” CEO Tunde Sotunde said. “State Health Plan members are more than customers, they are our neighbors, our friends and our family, and we have filed this protest to ensure the best outcome for them, for taxpayers, and for our state.”
The protest takes issue with a request for proposal process that did not score each vendor’s network of providers, and the disruption members may face to switch, alleging a smaller network would result in a significant number changing doctors and traveling farther for in-network care.
“Based on a preliminary review of publicly available information, BlueCross NC’s statewide network of total provider locations appears to be 38% larger than Aetna’s,” a BlueCross release says.
The protest also cites other issues with the request process, including a reduced scale for cost scoring, oversimplifying criteria used to assess technical expertise, and weighting responses to technical requirements equally.
BlueCross attorney Matthew Sawchak highlighted those issues in detail in a 15-page protest letter submitted Jan. 12 to Sam Watts, acting executive administrator of the State Health Plan.
“This request is based on the limited information now available to Blue Cross NC. To seek transparency on the Plan’s decision-making process, Blue Cross NC has submitted two requests under North Carolina’s Public Records Act … for documents related to the 2022 RFP,” the letter read. “Those requests were submitted on December 15 and December 20, 2022. To date, Blue Cross NC has not received any records or any timeline for their production. Blue Cross NC therefore reserves all rights, remedies, and arguments related to the Plan’s award.”
Folwell responded to the formal protest with a statement the same day.
“We welcome the opportunity to engage in a factual, thoughtful and transparent review of the State Health Plan’s contracting process for third party administration services going into effect two years from now,” he said. “Just like BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina has the right to point fingers at everyone else for losing the contract after 44 years, the State Health Plan, Board of Trustees, professional staff and I all have a duty to seek the best financial value and member service for those that teach, protect and serve as well as taxpayers like them.”
In addition to BlueCross NC and Aetna, United Medical Resources Inc. also bid on the contract. United Medical also submitted a protest of the award, arguing the cost analysis in the request process was “fundamentally and inherently flawed because the self-reported discounts do not match real world data.”
United Medical estimates the three-year contract with Aetna will increase the plan's costs by at least $500 million.
The State Health Plan provides health care coverage to nearly 720,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel, and their dependents. The third-party administrative services contract was awarded – in unanimous decision, Falwell has said – by the State Health Plan Board of Trustees, which oversees $17.5 billion in health care spending over five years.