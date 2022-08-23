(The Center Square) — A grand jury in Wake County on Monday signed off on a "presentment" for indictments against North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an allegedly false and derogatory campaign ad against his 2020 opponent.
The Wake County grand jury asked prosecutors to seek indictments against Stein, his chief of staff Seth Dearmin and campaign manager Eric Stern on Monday after hearing from State Bureau of Investigation agent William Marsh, who investigated a complaint by Stein's 2020 opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill.
O'Neill initially filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections over a 30-second ad the Democrat aired in 2020 criticizing a backlog of 1,500 untested rape kits. O'Neill contends he had no authority as district attorney to force law enforcement agencies to send the kits to the State Crime Lab and claims the ad violated a 1931 state law against circulating false and derogatory information to damage political candidates.
The State Board of Election investigated and concluded there wasn't enough evidence to prove the ad violated the law, but David Saacks, a senior prosecutor with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, requested a second investigation from SBI, citing an incomplete state board investigation, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.
Stein filed a federal lawsuit in July claiming the law violates the First Amendment, a case that's now pending in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A favorable ruling there could derail the criminal case in Wake County, according to The Associated Press.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who recused herself from the case over ties to Stein, said Saacks could present a possible indictment to the grand jury as soon as next month, the news wire reports.
Violations of the 1931 law carry a potential penalty of up to 60 days in jail and court fines. Though Stein and his aides do not have extensive criminal records and likely will not face jail time, a conviction could have a significant impact on the Democrat's expected run for governor in 2024.
Vanessa Watson, spokesperson for Stein, responded to the developments Monday with a prepared statement.
"District Attorney Freeman continues to pursue her nonsense investigation over a campaign ad that is true from an election that is long since passed, using a 91-year-old statute that has never been used against any other candidate," the statement read. "While the Attorney General is disappointed by this ongoing distraction, he continues to focus on his work to test sexual assault kits and get justice for survivors of sexual assault."
Freeman, a Democrat, pushed back with her own prepared statement that expressed confidence in Saacks' abilities.
"A senior prosecutor with over 25 years (of) experience, who is considering the evidence and the law and doing his job regardless of the politics, decided to present the case before a grand jury for their consideration," Freeman wrote, according to WRAL. "The grand jury, made up of citizens of Wake County, heard evidence in this case and has rendered its decision requesting indictments be sent for their consideration."
Gov. Roy Cooper also weighed in on the case in a statement to The News & Observer on Tuesday.
"The idea that the government can criminally prosecute a person for expressing a legitimate political opinion runs counter to the First Amendment and threatens anyone who wants to criticize a public official," the statement read. "This is an unprecedented repression of free speech that should trouble everyone."